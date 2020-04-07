When: Solanco school board meeting, April 6.

What happened: During a remote meeting, the board outlined the district’s response plan to maintain a continuity of the learning process while students are at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The plan: The third phase of academic instruction started April 6 in which students will receive teacher instruction through methods such as teacher-made videos. The specific method of instruction will be left up to the discretion of the teacher to determine what works best for their classes based on grade level and subject matter. Students will receive assignments on a weekly basis.

Challenges: The school board addressed two new challenges, including the need to modify kindergarten registration and determine half-day versus extended-day placement. Communication with the community on this issue will begin within the week. The other challenge is deciding the course of action the district will take to replace or supplement major events such as prom, graduation and field trips. This has been a growing concern with students and parents. Before the school board is able to take action, members are waiting for legislative guidance since policies are constantly changing.

Humanitarian efforts: The school district has implemented a program to help families facing food shortages during this time. Grab-and-go food supplies will be available at Solanco High School from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Quotable: “There’s a lot of uncertainty here, but we are not letting uncertainty hold us back,” Superintendent Brian Bliss said during the meeting.

What’s next: Future plans of action will be determined as government legislation changes or more information is learned. Updates are available on Solanco’s website.

Next meeting: The next agenda meeting will be held remotely April 20.