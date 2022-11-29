A water main break displaced residents residents of an apartment building in Lebanon County Monday night.

All 30 units of the Chestnut Crossings Apartments in the 800 Block of Chestnut Street, Lebanon had to be evacuated due to a water main break led to building damage, according to a report by WGAL.

Red Cross set up an emergency overnight shelter at the Salvation Army in Lebanon at 1031 Guilford Street, according to a tweet by the Red Cross. A total of 16 individuals and one cat were staying at the shelter.

It was not immediately clear when the residents will be able to return to the building.

Update on our #Lebanon response where we're supporting residents displaced from their homes following a water main break & building collapse in the 30-unit apt building. Currently 16 individuals (& 1 cat) are at the emergency overnight shelter @ 1031 Guilford Street, Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/VqTHBs2rqJ — American Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) November 29, 2022