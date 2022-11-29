lebanon county graphic.jpg

A water main break displaced residents residents of an apartment building in Lebanon County Monday night. 

All 30 units of the Chestnut Crossings Apartments in the 800 Block of Chestnut Street, Lebanon had to be evacuated due to a water main break led to building damage, according to a report by WGAL.

Red Cross set up an emergency overnight shelter at the Salvation Army in Lebanon at 1031 Guilford Street, according to a tweet by the Red Cross. A total of 16 individuals and one cat were staying at the shelter. 

It was not immediately clear when the residents will be able to return to the building.

