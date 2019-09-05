— When: Borough Council meeting, Sept. 3.

— What happened: Emergency repairs for a water main break Aug. 10 cost nearly $16,000.

— Breakdown: According to the treasurer’s report, water system repairs cost $9,930 for excavation, $5,469 for water supply from Pennsylvania American Water Co. and $440 for plumbing work.

— Why it’s important: The break occurred on the east side of Route 41. For a time, all water service in the borough was shut down until the break could be isolated. At that point, most of the borough regained service, with emergency water supplied from Pennsylvania American. Water was restored to the final affected area by 1 a.m. Aug. 11.

— Background: The borough has a long connection to the Pennsylvania American system that is only used when there is a shortage of the borough’s own water supply from wells and springs, and in case of an emergency such as this.

— Other business: Council approved spending $4,000 for a new equalization tank control panel at the wastewater plant to save electricity and extend the life of the pumps. The changes will make the equipment safer for operators to use.

— Community events: On Sept. 21, there will be a concert in the borough park at 5:30 p.m., featuring Bob Croce. On Sept. 28, the Soap Box Derby returns to Christiana after a 10-year absence.