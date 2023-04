For the second day in a row Lebanon City is dealing with a water main break.

Wednesday's break is on North 10th Street near Willow Street, according to a report by WGAL. The road is closed between C&L Street and Willow Street. Drivers can take Partridge Street to Willow Street and then back to 10th Street.

It is not clear when the road will open again.

Crews also repaired a water main Tuesday on North Lincoln Street near Cumberland Street.