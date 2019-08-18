For the first time in a month, the foul odor caused by a malfunctioning sludge digester at the South Coatesville-based Pennsylvania American Water Co. has resurfaced.

“There is still a problem with their digester system,” South Coatesville Borough Council President Renée Carey said at the Aug. 13 meeting.

Borough manager Ramsey Reiner said that she toured Pennsylvania American’s wastewater treatment plant in South Coatesville two weeks ago, and plant officials acknowledged “the odors are persistent.”

She said plant supervisors are recommending their engineers include covers for the digesters and screens and canopies when loading trucks in the 2020 budget. Reiner said representatives from the water company will give a formal presentation on their official plan to eradicate the odor permanently in October after their budget is approved.

“Hopefully when we get the time for the company to come in, the community can see what they are going to do,” Carey said.

Meanwhile, the long-anticipated repavement of tattered Overhill Road will begin Aug. 19. Council approved releasing the remaining amounts of escrow to ensure the paving of the heavily traveled municipal road.

Borough officials for the Chester County town also are revisiting the amending of zoning maps. Solicitor Michael Crotty, of Siana Bellwoar law firm, said “as we approach 2020 we should put that on our radar as a project to jump back into,” and South Coatesville Mayor John Long Jr. agreed. Crotty said that his copies of the zoning map date back to 1982.

Outdated zoning maps are why Councilman Kenneth Bond said at the meeting, “the codes for this borough are very antiquated” as they date back to the 1980s and 1990s. He suggested all borough officials review each dictum every three to five years, even when no changes are made.

“Once we do that, hopefully we can put it on our website,” Long said.

Council also announced the cancellation of the Sept. 21 Fall Fest community event because of neighboring community events on the same day, including the Coatesville Grand Prix.