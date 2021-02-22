When: Warwick School District virtual board meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: The board approved an updated phased reopening plan. The plan outlined updated safety and phased reopening in the four elementary and two secondary schools, as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The board also approved the updated Elementary Instructional Plan, which adjusts some of the instructional plans developed at the start of the school year.

Why it’s important: About 80% of students at Warwick have been going to in-person classes five days a week. Families have had the option to do virtual learning or home schooling. Superintendent April Hershey said that some students whose families had opted for virtual learning were invited to return for in-person classes and some of them are now moving to in-person classes. She explained that due to enrollment capacity during the pandemic, there may be certain grade levels that are full at some elementary schools. In that case, students may be shifted to other schools that have the needed capacity. Later, students should be able to return to their usual school.

COVID-19: Dealing with the pandemic has been challenging for the district in February. Hershey reported that there had been 12 new cases in the Warwick schools. She stressed that precautions must stay in place and that families must stay vigilant. Of the 12 cases, six were at Warwick High School, three at John R. Bonfield Elementary School, one at Lititz Elementary, one at Kissel Hill Elementary, and one at Warwick Middle School. All but one of these cases required contact tracing.

Weather woes: In Hershey’s Feb. 16 letter to families, she reported that wintry weather was adding complications to the in-person school attendance. Two days later, it snowed again, and students needed to do virtual learning at home. In her letter on Feb. 17, Hershey said that school closure on Feb. 18 meant that the district would be using a flexible instructional day, its third of the year.

Also: At the meeting, the board agreed to change Friday, March 12, to a staff professional development day. March 12 will now count as a school day for students and is no longer a snow make-up day, with students not expected to complete schoolwork on that day.

Other business: The board approved the memorandum of agreement with the Warwick Education Association for paid coverage during planning. The agreement helps to provide coverage during the pandemic, since the pandemic has affected adequate substitute coverage in the district since March 2020.