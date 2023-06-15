When: Warwick Twp. supervisors meeting, June 7.

What happened: The township will hold a ribbon-cutting for the Amtryke bike share shed at 6:30 p.m., June 21 at the township building, Brian Harris, township manager, announced.

Details: Individuals with disabilities will be able to sign up to rent the Amtrykes, adapted tricycles, for free, thanks to a partnership between Lititz AMBUCS, Lititz Bikeworks and the township.

Why it matters: People of all ages who have difficulty riding a standard bicycle can ride Amtrykes, including those with balance problems, with difficulty moving or using their limbs, or with missing limbs. Amtrykes are operated by hand controls or foot controls, depending on the needs of the person riding the tricycle.

Background: The concept for the Amtryke shed came from pediatric physical therapist Tanya Myers, who is an Amtryke specialist for the AMBUCS. Since Lititz Bikeworks had experience in renting bicycles, the business agreed to help facilitate the free rental process. Earlier this year, the township’s public works department completed work on a four-bay extension to the bike share shed operated by Bikeworks. The shed now has four more bays for Amtrykes, in addition to the eight bays for rental bicycles.

Veterans park committee: Supervisors discussed the possibility of establishing a committee to oversee the Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County, located in the township near the Lititz Public Library. The park doesn’t fit into the responsibilities of the parks and recreation committee, said Brian Harris, township manager.

Memorial: Supervisors approved a request for a Little Free Library in memory of Brittany Horst at Dean L. Saylor Park.

Events: Supervisors approved requests for COBYS Family Services Bike & Hike on Sept. 10, Rothsville Community Day on Sept. 16, and Lititz Public Library Trivia Night on Sept. 24.

Plans: The board also approved a time extension for Listrak for a conditional use hearing and a 90-day extension for the Christopher Poje final plan.