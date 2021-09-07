When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 1, streamed online.

What happened: Supervisors welcomed Brian Harris, who the board hired as township manager at a salary of $120,000. He will be assuming his duties on Sept. 20, filling the position that Daniel Zimmerman held for 27 years. Zimmerman retires at the end of 2021.

Background: Harris has more than 15 years of experience as a township and borough manager. He has most recently served as manager for Muhlenberg Township in Berks County. He lives in Robesonia with his wife and two children.

Lititz Run: On the day before remnants of Hurricane Ida brought heavy rainfall to the region, Zimmerman noted the newly restored section of Lititz Run in the Riparian Park, along Route 772, is critical to controlling flooding and improving water quality. He noted the stream provides recreational opportunities for catch-and-release and fly fishing.

Carpenter Road: Patrick Barrett, assistant township manager, said Carpenter Road will be vacated by the township as a public road. He said Warwick, along with neighboring Clay and Ephrata townships, have been working together to come up with a solution for the three property owners who live along the road.

Lititz Public Library: Ryan McCrory, library director, thanked Warwick Township for its financial support of the library and asked the board to consider increasing funding by $1 per capita, from $4.25 to $5.25. He said the library is positioning itself to serve the community in new ways, adding that people access information far beyond traditional books. The library is making laptops accessible for people, as well as offering online resources and e-books. The 20-year-old library roof will need to be replaced. A strategic plan will help guide the community on whether a building expansion is necessary. He said the library plans to expand its parking lot, which also serves the adjacent Veterans Memorial Park.