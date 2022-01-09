When: Warwick Township supervisors organizational meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Two new township supervisors — Kenneth Kauffman and Jeremy Strathmeyer — were welcomed onto the five-member board during the meeting. Strathmeyer, voted into office in the November election, was sworn in, while Kauffman took his oath in December when the board appointed him to fill out the remaining term of Herb Flosdorf, who resigned.

Officers: Kenneth Eshleman was named as chair, with Jeffrey Tennis as vice chair.

Key appointments: The board approved the appointments of Brian Harris as township secretary, treasurer, manager and Right-to-Know officer, and Patrick Barrett as assistant manager. Zoning officer and building code official is Thomas Zorbaugh. Township solicitor is William Crosswell, of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell & Kane, with Neil Albert as zoning board solicitor. Township engineer is Chuck Haley of ELA Group Inc.

Board appointments: Supervisors named Gary Lefever to the vacancy board. Planning Commission appointments were Dale Keeney for Kauffman’s unfilled term, Thomas Zug, Craig Kimmel, and Bob Kornman as alternate. Zoning Hearing Board appointments are Dane St. Clair and Chris Martin as alternate.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the municipal building.