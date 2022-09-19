What: Warwick Township supervisors online meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: The township was authorized to apply for a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection grant that would be used for a new grinder at its leaf and woody yard waste drop-off site. Grant funding could be as much as $350,000, which would cover part of the costs for a new grinder, which can cut as much as $500,000.

About the site: The leaf and woody yard waste drop-off site is located at 550 Stauffer Road, between East Woods Drive and East Millport Road, just north of Lancaster Airport. The site accepts tree limbs not larger than 8 inches in diameter and 8 feet long, shrubs, leaves and garden residue. Grass clippings are not accepted at the site. Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Signs are posted directing motorists to the appropriate drop-off area for the yard waste materials. The site was originally funded by a PA DEP Act 101, Section 902 Recycling Grant.

Who can use it: The site is accessible with a key fob device to residents of Warwick Township, which provides an unlimited number of trips to the site for a one-year period. The key fob provides access to the site and a record of visits. The administration cost for a new key fob for Warwick Township residents is $12. Commercial, institutional or industrial property owners located within Warwick Township may also use the facility, but with a higher fee schedule. Lititz Borough residents may also use the facility, also with a different fee schedule. Commercial landscaping or yard maintenance service companies are not permitted to use the facility.

Quotable: “This would be very beneficial to the township to upgrade the site,” Warwick Township Manager Brian Harris said.

More grants: The supervisors approved Harris’s request for authorization to apply for grant funding for infrastructure improvements for the Warwick Township Municipal Authority Subcontractor Agreement.

Other actions: Supervisors approved a three-month extension of time for the Michael Palasz plan to Dec. 7. They also agreed to defer action on the Eli Glick plan to Manheim Township on Millport Road. The plan is for a 61-acre tract, with 57 acres in Manheim Township and only 4 acres in Warwick Township.

ApocaLititz 5K: Supervisors approved a request from Venture Lititz to hold the ApocaLititz 5K event on Oct. 29. The fundraiser for Venture Lititz is hosted by Venture Lititz and Stoll & Wolfe distillery. The is race is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with activities throughout the day. The event is intended to encourage fitness and fundraising paired with a costume competition. The route is beginner-friendly, starting at Stoll & Wolfe to a portion of the Warwick-Ephrata Rail Trail and looping back to Stoll & Wolfe.

Parade help: Supervisors also approved requests to authorize Warwick Township Special Fire Police to assist with traffic control for the Ephrata Fair Parade on Sept. 21 and for Warwick Township Special Fire Police to assist with traffic control for the Manheim Farm Show Parade on Oct. 5.

What’s next: The supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Warwick Township municipal building.