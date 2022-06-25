When: Supervisors meeting, June 15.

What happened: Township supervisors heard of progress being made to resolve outstanding issues at the Traditions of America at Lititz, an adult retirement community at 1076 Constitution Drive, just south of Lititz.

Background: Last year residents of the Traditions of America 55-plus development attended township meetings to voice their concerns about several issues that still needed to be completed by the developer. Among the issues were sidewalks, curbs, ramps, walking path, swales, riparian buffers and street trees that would be the responsibility of a homeowners’ association after the developer moves on from the project.

Home stretch: Since then, Warwick Township has been working with the developer to get these issues resolved to the satisfaction of residents. “They are almost there. There are still a few more things to do. It’s looking good, and we are hopeful they will have it completed soon,” Township Manager Brian Harris reported during the June 15 board meeting. He said residents seem pleased with the progress after many delays in the past.

Residential developments: Supervisors approved a 63-day extension of time to record the final plan for Walton Hill, a cluster development, which will have 42 residential lots on 25 acres along West Woods Drive. The plan will need to be recorded by Sept. 21. Supervisors also approved a 30-day extension of time to record the West Woods Drive final subdivision plan, taking it to July 20. The development would have seven single-family lots on 4 acres off West Woods Drive, with public water and sewer. The plan must comply with state Department of Environmental Protection regulations because the homes are near wetlands.

Upcoming meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7 p.m. July 20. There will be no morning meetings in July and August, usually held the first Wednesday of the month.