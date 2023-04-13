When: Warwick Township board of supervisors meeting, April 5.

What happened: Supervisors reminded the community that the Strengthening Community 2030 Comprehensive Plan for the Warwick region gets started in April.

Details: The Strengthening Community 2030 Comprehensive Plan will chart future planning over the next seven years, with committee meetings covering economic development, housing, built and natural environment, community services, and quality of life.

Meeting: Township Manager Brian Harris noted, the committee is looking for input from the entire community. Anyone in the Warwick Region, which includes Warwick Township, Elizabeth Township and Lititz Borough, is invited to join the first Warwick Region Community Planning meeting on Thursday, April 13. The meeting is a drop-in open house meeting that will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Appalachian Brewing Co., 55 N. Water St., Lititz. The initial drop-in open house is the first of six meetings that will be held throughout the year. The public is invited and encouraged to attend all of them.

Library updates: Lititz Public Library executive director Ryan McCrory reported that the library is now offering Linked In Learning, which is available to anyone with the library card. The program is available to community and business members, and offers information on everything from interview skills to how to prepare a resume. McCrory also reported that work is set to begin on expansion of the library parking lot, which will add 44 new spaces.

Audit: Megan Senkowski and Anne Horting of Trout CPAs presented a report on the township’s 2022 audit, which indicated that the township had a “clean opinion” in the audit report. Senkowski noted that it would be Warwick Township’s last audit report from Trout CPAs because they are changing their business model in regard to working with municipalities. Regarding the “break-up” with the township, Senkowski said, “It’s not you, it’s me,” adding that they have enjoyed working with Warwick and the township would need to fund another accounting firm for future audits.

Subdivision business: Supervisors approved a time extension for the conditional use application for Compass Mill, 817 Rothsville Road, to May 17. They agreed to advertise for condemnation of the right of way and an ordinance for the opening and extension of Tupelo Street to widen the street to 25 feet.

Paving: Warwick Township road paving bids were awarded to Rohrer’s Quarry for the aggregate bid, to Highway Materials for paving materials, Rohrer’s Quarry for concrete, and Pennsy Supply for in place paving.

Other business: Supervisors updated the fee schedule for pyrotechnics and fireworks displays, based on consultation with Pyrotek Special Effects Inc. at Rock Lititz. They also approved a resolution authorizing execution of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program Cooperation Agreement for Rock Lititz Pod 1A. Supervisors approved the Walkathon to benefit K9s for Warriors on June 4, along the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department National Night Out was approved for Aug. 1 at the Warwick Township Municipal Campus. Also, supervisors authorized a letter recognizing Warwick Emergency Services Commission as an additional fire company serving Region 9, which will assist in grant funding.

What’s next: The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 19 at the Warwick Township Municipal Building.