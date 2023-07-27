When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, July 19.

What happened: For the second time in two months, supervisors are considering a request to demolish a historic building.

Details: Supervisors held a conditional use hearing to determine if demolition is appropriate under the township’s zoning ordinance for two historic buildings— a bank barn and farmhouse— at 820 Woodcrest Ave.

More Warwick Twp. News:

Background: The property was purchased in 2020 by Rohrer’s Incorporated, owner of Rohrer’s Quarry, with the intention of demolishing the barn and farmhouse to provide a buffer area between agricultural and residential land and the quarry. Shortly after acquiring the property, Rohrer’s learned the township was about to implement a new zoning ordinance for historic demolition. Representatives agreed to wait in order to apply for conditional use approval.

More: Travis Rohrer, president of Rohrer’s, said the property was vacant for several years and had fallen into disrepair. There have also been issues with vandalism, and Rohrer’s has been trying to secure the property. Both the house and barn were so dilapidated they were unsafe and unusable, Rohrer said.

By the numbers: An estimate from a historic preservationist indicated it would cost at least $2 million to restore just the house.

Quotable: “I am not usually on this side. I am usually on the other side, advocating for preservation,” said Danielle Keperling, executive director of the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County.

Also: The 5,000-square-foot house would be extremely challenging and cost-prohibitive to restore, said Keperling.

Resident comments: Brenda Barnes of Lititz asked that more consideration be given to preserving the barn.

Supervisor comments: Supervisor Ken Kauffman noted the decision would be tough.

Quotable: “I have a twisted stomach. I hate to see buildings come down,” Kauffman said. “It’s not something I want to see, but I have concerns about safety, vandalism and costs.”

Quarry plan: Rohrer hopes to restore the property to tillable agriculture land. He agreed to requirements under the ordinance requiring the structures to be historically documented and material from the buildings be salvaged for other uses.

Planning commission: The township planning commission recommended demolition. The property is not on the National Register of Historic Places, although it was on a list of historic buildings in Warwick Township.

What’s next: Supervisors are expected to announce their decision at the Aug. 16 meeting.

Water storage tank: The board approved the Warwick Township Municipal Authority Newport Road water storage tank project subdivision and land development plan, prepared by Entech Engineering Inc., which will provide construction of a water tank on a parcel of land near Cindy Lane.

Route 501: Supervisors approved a proposal from ELA Group Inc. for design and permitting for the Route 501 sidewalk project. They also tabled a request from Rhythm Engineering for signal maintenance at the Route 501 intersections at Peters and Millport roads.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 16. There will be no first Wednesday morning meeting in August.