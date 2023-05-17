When: Warwick Township board of supervisors meeting, May 3.

What happened: Dave Madary of Madary Engineering & Design provided a review of the revised Rock Lititz master plan, which charts the future development of the entertainment campus.

Details: The revised plan shows that the Pod 4 building at 400 Rock Lititz Blvd. and the Rock Lititz educational facility are currently under construction. A new Clair Global building is on the revised plan, located behind the current building, which will be used for manufacturing. The new building will be for operations and warehousing.

Flood plain restoration plan: The expanded flood plain restoration plan was reviewed, which will have a trail along the Santo Domingo Creek and a restored landscape buffer. The updated design will have pedestrian connections throughout the campus. With the flood plain restoration, the plan calls for incorporating side walls and pedestrian green space. The restoration is expected to provide stormwater benefits to Rock Lititz, as well as neighbors on Wynfield Drive.

Traffic: For traffic, the updated plan creates a loop that includes Production Drive, Studio Drive and Touring Drive. The area in front of the existing Pod 2 is being updated in order to discourage trucks from making a straight drive through an area with pedestrians. The traffic loop will be done in three phases, said Andrea Shirk, CEO of Rock Lititz.

More: The plan also provides for an eventual expansion of the Hotel Rock Lititz and a new Tait building.

Grant: Township Manager Brian Harris announced the township has received a grant from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission for the Ballstown Road flood plain restoration project. By phone May 15, Harris said the grant award is for $500,000.

What’s next: The next meeting is set for 7 p.m. May 17, at the Warwick Township municipal building.