When: Warwick Twp. supervisors meeting, June 21.

What happened: Supervisors granted conditional approval for the partial demolition of the historic Compass Mill.

Background: The supervisors’ decision was a compromise to the original request from developer Mark Will, who had asked for full demolition of the historic building, with the intention of rebuilding it using some of the original stone. When the request went through the township planning commission, the commission suggested a partial demolition that would leave the foundation and the first floor walls intact.

Details: The approval comes with 24 conditions. Some of these include: meeting Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission requirements; adding a certified historical consultant to the team; performing a study on the feasibility of preservation, rehabilitation, restoration and reconstruction; obtaining historical documentation before further demolition; restoring and maintaining the nearby Friedrich House or Pink House; allowing township officials to inspect and ascertain compliance; and prohibiting the issuance of a demolition permit prior to a subdivision or land development plan for the property.

By the numbers: Developers received a $4.5 million grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, although the project is expected to cost as much as $10 million.

What’s next: Supervisors also approved a 90-day extension for the mill’s land development plan.

Condemnation: In another matter, supervisors approved a request to condemn a 5,000-square-foot portion of property on Hillcrest Avenue once owned by the late Samuel and Mary Becker. By condemning the Hillcrest Avenue right of way, Landmark Homes can proceed with the proposed Walton Hill development, so the road into the development can be built to the correct width. The roadway will ultimately connect Tupelo Street to West Woods Drive.

More: Landmark Homes attorney Tyler Eshelman said the ownership of the land is unclear. Efforts to contact heirs of the Beckers have been unsuccessful. Condemnation was the only viable option for proceeding with plans for the proposed development.

Quotable: “We don’t know who is going to make a claim (on the property), maybe nobody,” said township solicitor William Crosswell, with the developers acknowledging they would be prepared to compensate heirs.

Appointment: In other business, supervisors approved the appointment of Mike Wetherhold as alternate Warwick Planning Commission member, following the resignation of Marcello Medini, who was replaced by the previous alternate Robert Kornman.

Subdivision plan: Supervisors approved the Christopher S. Poje final subdivision plan, which is a 1.6-acre lot off Brunnerville Road. The plan is to build a single-family residence on the site, which would utilize public sewer and have on-site water, with public water as a backup from the Orchard Road development.

What’s next: There will be no morning supervisors meetings on the first Wednesday of July and August. The next supervisors meeting will be at 7 p.m. July 19.