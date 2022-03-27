When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, March 16.

What happened: Fire Commissioner Duane Ober reported the Warwick Emergency Services Commission in the past year hired a part-time employee, while two new fire trucks were delivered to the Lititz station and a refurbished truck was added in Brunnerville. Moreover, regional fire and ambulance crews have been exceeding standards for response.

Background: The Warwick Emergency Services Commission is a joint organization of fire and emergency services in the Lititz-Warwick area, including Brickerville Fire Company, Brunnerville Fire Company, Lititz Fire Company, Rothsville Fire Company and Warwick Ambulance. Fire Commissioner Duane Ober provided the update, highlighting several initiatives from 2021.

Response time: Ober said the standard of response coverage in Warwick Township is that the fire companies will have at least one fire truck on the scene, with a qualified crew of at least three people, in 10 minutes. Brunnerville Fire Company averages responding within 6 minutes and arrives on scene around 9 minutes. Lititz Fire Company averages responding in under 5 minutes and arrives on scene within 8 minutes. Rothsville Fire Company averages responding within 5 minutes and arrives around 7.5 minutes.

Quotable: “Our big goal for the year was adding our part-time employee Brett Fassnacht in June,” said Ober, adding that Fassnacht has been able to relieve him of details by working Tuesdays and Fridays at Brickerville and Brunnerville fire stations to help with daytime staffing, while providing administrative support.

Other highlights: Ober said the commission has been handling plan reviews of new developments and construction, updating sprinkler systems and inspecting elevators.

Incentive for volunteers: Ober said the commission offers a $200 tax credit to eligible volunteers, and it paid $8,000 to 40 volunteers.

New equipment: The Lititz Fire Company put a new fire engine and squad truck into service in 2021, at a cost of $780,000 for both. Brunnerville Fire Company was able to purchase a 2007 rescue truck from Lititz Fire Company, spending much of the year refurbishing the vehicle, buying equipment, mounting equipment and training members. Total price was close to $250,000, while a similarly equipped new vehicle would cost about $700,000. The purchase was fully funded Warwick Township capital account.

Call volume: Brunnerville, with 21 volunteers, responded to 99 calls. Lititz, with 42 volunteers, responded to 437 calls. Rothsville, with 30 volunteers, responded to 114 calls. Rothsville Ambulance responded to 463 calls in Warwick Township, while Warwick Ambulance responded to 1,803 calls in Warwick Township.

Financial commitment: This year, the township committed $82,341 to the commission, $243,660 to the apparatus fund, $25,000 toward fuel, $34,000 toward workers compensation and $8,000 in earned income tax credit — a total of nearly $400,000, or $21 per capita.

Park dedication: Supervisors announced the dedication of W. Logan Myers Park at the Riparian Park is set for noon on April 6. Myers recently retired as chairperson of the board of supervisors and has been involved in stream and environmental preservation in Warwick Township.

Land use: The board approved a final lot add-on and land development plan with waivers for Cedar Run Construction on Rothsville Station Road. The plan calls for two buildings, including a 10,000-square-foot addition to an existing shop building and a 10,500-square-foot storage building. The plan includes a stone bed for stormwater management, a split-rail fence and tree screening along the adjacent rail trail.