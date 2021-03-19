When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, March 3, online.

What happened: The Lititz Run Riparian Park is undergoing stream restoration with additional work scheduled later this year, Township Manager Daniel Zimmerman said. Some of the work is being funded by a $75,000 grant from the Lancaster County Conservation District, in cooperation with Warwick Township and Lititz Borough. The project involves streambank erosion management and fish habitat structures.

Background: The 3.5-acre ecological park at the intersection of Clay Road and Route 772 has the Lititz Run stream running through it, with a wetlands area, warm season grass meadow, in-stream habitat structures and a walking trail. The park was originally restored in 1998 as a living classroom to observe best management practices for streams. Warwick School District students have been using the Riparian Park to study water quality, aquatic food chain, sedimentation, wildlife and vegetation.

Fish signal water quality: The park is also a popular fishing location. Zimmerman said the Lititz Run Watershed Alliance has completed a fish study showing brown and rainbow trout are reproducing there. Trout only reproduce in fairly clean water, he noted, and the stream could eventually be classified as a Class A stream.

Other business: Supervisors also reviewed the replacement of pumping station #13 near the entrance of Dean Saylor Park. The 45-year-old station, one of 17 Warwick Township pumping stations, needs to be moved back to avoid flooding issues. The replacement station will be constructed sometime in 2022.

What’s next: The board is set to adopt zoning amendments in May or June to regulate personal expression signs, flag lots, demolition of historic properties and documentation before such a building can be removed.