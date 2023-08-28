When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 16.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to allow for the demolition of two historic buildings in the township — a bank barn and farmhouse at 820 Woodcrest Ave.

Background: Rohrer’s Incorporated, owner of Rohrer’s Quarry, purchased the property in 2020 with the intention of demolishing the barn and farmhouse in order to provide a buffer area between agricultural and residential land and the quarry. Shortly after acquiring the property, representatives of Rohrer’s learned the township was about to implement a new zoning ordinance for historic demolition. They agreed to wait to apply for demolition.

Why it matters: Both the house and barn are dilapidated. Danielle Keperling, executive director of the Historical Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, had estimated it would cost at least $2 million to restore just the house. Rohrer’s Quarry representatives reported that both structures are unsafe, and security is difficult with trespassers and vandalism.

Details: Rohrer's will apply for a demolition permit of the two buildings, but only after historic documentation takes place by Tippets/Weaver Architects. The historic documentation is part of the requirements of the township’s historic buildings ordinance. Demolition also requires that material from the buildings be salvaged for other uses.

What’s next: Tom Kifolo, Rohrer’s chief financial officer, indicated the time frame for demolishing the buildings is not determined.

Conditional use hearings: Supervisors held two conditional use hearings at the start of the meeting.

Single-family dwelling: The first hearing had to do with a conditional use application from Elvin and Carol Hurst, 61 Clay Road, to build a single-family dwelling on one acre of their 32-acre poultry farm in the agricultural zone.

Listrak: The second hearing was for Listrak, 100 West Millport Road, requesting conditional use for operating banquet or conference facilities in the campus industrial zone. Listrak wants to provide venue space for community events, business conferences, receptions and other events. Howard Kramer of Listrak reported the facilities would only be used for events on weekends, with attendance of 250 or less. He noted it is not an expansion but an alternative use of the space.

What’s next: Supervisors expect to make their decision on both applications by the Sept. 20 meeting.

Lititz Reserve: Supervisors approved the last two phases of the Lititz Reserve subdivision plan, prepared by RGS Associates. The development is located off East Sixth Street. Additionally, they ratified and confirmed resolutions accepting part of Sixth Street and the remaining part of Lititz Reserve Lane for dedication to the township.

Lititz Run: They also approved a proposal from LandStudies Inc. for the Lititz Run restoration project at Ballstown Road. By email Aug. 22, Harris said the restoration project is expected to cost over $1 million. The township received a $500,000 grant from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and is seeking other funding sources for the project.

Signals: Supervisors also approved a one-year contract with Rhythm Engineering for $1,000 per signal for two signals at the intersections of Route 501 with Millport and Peters roads, Harris said via email.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting will occur online at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.