When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, April 20.

What happened: Northern Lancaster County Police Chief Chief David Steffen reported 8,500 calls for service last year in Warwick Township, which has a population of 19,000. New technology — body-worn cameras, drones and hybrid police cars — aided in handling those calls.

By the numbers: In 2021, there were 5,014 incident reports, 513 uniform crime reports, 151 criminal arrests, 758 citations and warnings, 269 crash reports, 3,075 patrol checks and 426 traffic details.

Transparency in policing: All officers are equipped with body-worn cameras, which Steffen said have been useful is resolving complaints from citizens because video capture begins from the beginning to the end of any interaction between police and citizens. Steffen said the department is able to be aware of any targeting based on race, sex or other characteristics. Bias-based policing reports are available for public review on nlcrpd.org.

Drones: The department has added an aerial drone that can be used for crime scenes, fatal crash scenes and searches. Steffen said the drone was especially useful in surveying the scene of a major fire in Clay Township.

Hybrid cruisers: By adopting a plan for a hybrid fleet, fully implemented last year, Steffen estimated the department was able to save $49,287 in gas costs.

Regional force enters 10th year: Steffen noted the regional department, founded in 2012, covers Clay Township, East Petersburg Borough, Penn Township and Warwick Township.

Quotable: “Our journey as an agency incorporated many necessary changes to develop a framework of a positive agency subculture, positive change and meeting professional expectations as we transformed into a high-performing police agency that is credentialed by the Department of Justice and certified as an accredited agency by the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission,” Steffen said.

Dangerous intersection: The board again discussed safety concerns about the intersection of West Lexington Road and Route 501, an issue first raised during the April 6 meeting. Poor sight visibility and high-speed traffic are major risk factors, residents and officials noted.

Potential solution: Warwick Township Manager Brian Harris said one solution would be to prevent left turns from West Lexington Road heading north on Route 501. The curved road and hill make it difficult to see traffic. Turning only right should help reduce the risk of accidents.

New neighborhood: Supervisors approved the Walton Hill final submission and land development plan. The Walton Hill development, planned off West Woods Drive, would have 42 lots on 25 acres. Using a cluster development design, there would be three open lots, a walking trail, two stormwater basins, and a riparian buffer. It would have access from Hillcrest Avenue and Tupelo Street.