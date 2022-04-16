When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: Township officials acknowledged receipt of a letter from a concerned citizen, prompting a discussion of safety at the Route 501 and Lexington Road intersection, north of Lititz.

At issue: Safety concerns outlined include visibility at the top of the curved highway, a convergence of several roads entering the highly traveled route and a high volume of truck traffic. Moreover, the resident said high speeds have made the intersection a dangerous one. Supervisor Jeremy Strathmeyer, who has served as a police officer with the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, agreed the intersection is at “high risk” for accidents. Crashes that have occurred there have been catastrophic, he said.

Next steps: Because the road is a state highway, any solution will need to be coordinated with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The first step would be to get crash data information and do a traffic study. It was agreed that there are no easy solutions, such as installing a traffic light in that location.

Quotable: “It is challenging,” said township engineer Chuck Haley. “But we need to be proactive rather than reactive.”

Other business: Supervisors discussed the Lititz Run floodplain restoration project at Ballstown Road. The plan calls for natural plantings and streamwater restoration methods. There would also be the potential for a greenways trail. Funding for the project would come from a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation planning grant.

Finances: Representatives of the accounting firm Trout CPA reported that Warwick Township had a “clean opinion” for the 2021 audit.