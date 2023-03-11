When: Warwick Township supervisors virtual meeting, March 1.

What happened: Warwick Township Manager Brian Harris told the board he received correspondence from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation regarding a dangerous intersection at West Newport Road and Lexington Road, where nine crashes occurred in 2022.

Background: In previous years, the number of crashes averaged two or three. Officials don’t know why there was an increase in crashes last year. Harris said almost all of the accidents occurred when drivers pulled out on Lexington Road into the path of vehicles on West Newport Road. There are issues with visibility because of a crest in the roadway on Newport in both directions, creating poor sight distance. There are stop signs on Lexington, but not on Newport..

Quotable: “They fly over that hill,” supervisor Ken Kauffman said.

Potential solutions: At this time, PennDOT is recommending signage on Lexington Road that warns drivers of the risky intersection. The signage would encourage drivers to look left, then right, then left again, before entering the intersection. Traffic enforcement would also help to reduce speeding. The intersection will be monitored and if the signage and traffic enforcement do not work, PennDOT may consider four-way stop signs, like the ones at the intersection of West Newport and Penryn roads, less than three miles away. Harris reported that PennDOT had reviewed the possibility of four-way stop signs, but officials did not want to create traffic slowing and congestion on Newport Road, where approximately 3,800 vehicles travel each day. The speed limit is 45 mph, but many drivers do not follow the speed limit. PennDOT met with Northern Lancaster County Regional Police to consider options for improving safety at the intersection.

Bike ride: Supervisors approved a request from Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club for its Rotary Ride for Community on June 3. The 10-mile bike route will be from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Log Cabin Road, Becker Road and Millport Road.

Next meeting: The board will meet again at 7 p.m. March 15, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building.