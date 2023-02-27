When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 15.

What happened: Warwick Township supervisors held a public hearing Feb. 15 to consider a conditional use application from United Zion Retirement Community for an apartment addition for residents. Supervisors are expected to make their decision on conditional use in March or April.

Details: United Zion is seeking conditional use approval of the township zoning ordinance for medical residential campuses in the R-2 residential zone to building a new 47-unit independent living apartment building just north of the existing facility at the 12-acre site located north of Lititz at 722 Furnace Hills Pike. United Zion CEO Sue Verdegem said the new apartment building would include two-bedroom apartments and one-bedroom plus den apartments, as well as one-bedroom apartments, ranging from 700 to 1,100 square feet in size. There would also be common space that includes fitness center, dining areas and gathering areas.

Background: United Zion currently has more than 140 residences, including skilled nursing, personal care, memory care, independent living apartments and independent living cottages. The proposed addition would expand 47 more apartment living units for independent seniors with mid-range pricing.

Trend: Verdegem said there is a growing demand in Lancaster County for senior living, specifically for reasonably priced living residences. She noted that United Zion has a two-year wait list for independent residential living homes. She added that United Zion is known for being a close-knit, reasonably priced continuing care retirement community. The expansion of United Zion represents an effort to expand that community to meet the needs of area seniors.

Reaction: While the board of supervisors seemed receptive to the proposed expansion plans of United Zion, they had concerns, mostly related to traffic entering and exiting the community. Since United Zion is near the busy intersection of Route 501 and Newport Road, they asked about the planned driveway connecting the community. They were concerned about residents and visitors navigating access to Route 501, especially those making a left turn to the north and those turning left into the property from Route 501. There were also concerns about pedestrian traffic on the road.

Quotable: “I think it will be a problem. It is not a good entrance,” said Supervisor Kenneth Kauffman, suggesting that the drive be moved further north for better visibility and less traffic.

Recommendations: Supervisors strongly recommended that United Zion develop a comprehensive master plan that would outline all future growth and allow for walking trails, traffic planning, and other facilities at the retirement community. Chris Venarchick of RGS presented the plans for the 47-unit apartment building, which would require the removal of several buildings on Route 501, including houses and a storage building. He reported that final building design and layouts would be available later this year, with completion of the building in spring of 2025.

Next steps: Officials emphasized the public hearing requesting conditional use is just the first step in moving forward for United Zion in the expansion of its facilities. The retirement community would still need to develop preliminary and final land development plans to proceed, including traffic and stormwater planning.

Other business: Warwick Township Manager Brian Harris reported that the AMBUCS expansion of the bike-share shed beside the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail has been completed by the Warwick Township public works crew. The expanded space will allow for four AmTryke bicycles that will enable persons with physical challenges to use the specially-equipped bicycles for free.The expanded shed will be operated through Lititz Bike Works, which operates the bike-share program for bicycle rentals. Myers reported the four AmTrykes of various size, seating, pedals and steering are being ordered.

Quotable: “The AMBUCS are grateful for the help of Warwick Township in supporting our mission of helping those with mobility impairments,” said Tanya Myers, AmTryke specialist for the AMBUCS, adding that an AmTryke is an adapted tricycle for people who may have balance problems and those with disability of their limbs.