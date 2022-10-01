When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 21.

What happened: Supervisors agreed to allow to two families to build second dwellings on their farms.

Details: Abner and Arianna King were granted a conditional zoning use to build a second house at their 70-acre farm on West Lincoln Avenue. Next they need a subdivision plan. Supervisors also approved the Kings’ proposal for a roadside stand. On his 44-acre farm on East Millport Road, John King’s final subdivision plan for a second residence was approved.

Walton Hill: Supervisors granted a 90-day extension on time for the Walton Hill Plan. The extension is being requested so the question of right of way off Avenue can be resolved. The land needed for the roadway requires a clear title from the heirs of Samuel Becker.

Pump: Warwick Township and Lititz Borough agreed to swap a patch of land so the township can replace a pump station near Dean Saylor Linear Park on Market Street.

Road work: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is resurfacing a 1 1/2-mile part of Route 722 (Main Street) in Lititz Borough, from Route 501 (Broad Street) to the Warwick Township line. Traffic-flow restrictions are expected to slow traffic in the township. The rest of the project will be done next spring.

Guest house: Township Manager Brian Harris said the township denied a request for an Airbnb rental on Farm Lane, though the applicant is appealing.

What’s next: Supervisors meet next at 7 a.m. Oct. 5 via Zoom.