When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 19.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a conditional use request to Rock Lititz Properties for an educational facility at the Rock Lititz campus. The approval came after a public hearing requesting a conditional use application for a public, private, commercial, vocational or mechanical trade school in the campus industrial zone.

Details: Rock Lititz is planning to build a 29,200-square-foot college level facility focused on the entertainment industry near Studio 1 and Studio 2. Rock Lititz CEO Andrea Shirk said the facility would partner with an as-yet unnamed university in the Lancaster area to offer an accredited two- to four-year program providing hands-on learning in the entertainment industry. The facility would accommodate 25 to 30 students at 180 Rock Lititz Blvd. The students would do their general coursework at the university and their entertainment courses at Rock Lititz. They would earn a bachelor’s degree in live event design.

Pandemic delay: Shirk reported that the pandemic paused the completion of the educational facility plan, and Rock Lititz requested an additional six-month extension from 12 months to 18 months, which was also approved by supervisors.

Model program: Shirk noted that a facility in the UK served as a model for the Rock Lititz facility. Rock Lititz is planning completion by fall 2023. It will be an apprenticeship-type learning program, where students learn how live entertainment is designed and implemented in the industry.

Financing: In April, it was announced that the state is paying half of the construction costs of the Rock Lititz $10 million education center through a $5 million state grant from Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

Why it matters: The educational facility is expected to help provide qualified workers to fill the shortage of skilled employees in the entertainment industry. The industry was hard-hit by the pandemic, which caused a shutdown in live events for more than a year. With the industry’s rapid recovery and demand for a return to live events, qualified workers are needed to keep pace with the growing industry.

Other business: Two residents of Traditions of America thanked Warwick Township for its work to help resolve problems with the Traditions of America 55-plus community along West Millport Road. Bill Gretton and Laura Dobbin of the Traditions of America homeowners association reported that several issues still need to be resolved before Traditions moves on from the Lititz location, leaving the homeowners to handle resultant issues. Traditions of America is seeking a reduction and release of the letters of credit for the Traditions of America Phase 1-5 development. Supervisors approved the release of the letters of credit on the condition that Traditions complete final details, such as replacing dead trees, installation of a bike rack, cleanup of a riprap apron of stabilizing material, a trash rack, and an 18-month materials guarantee.

Yard waste center: Supervisors discussed plans to upgrade the leaf and woody yard waste drop-off site with a high-powered grinder known as The Beast. The township is in the process of applying for a state environmental grant that would be used toward the new grinder. The yard waste center is at 550 Stauffer Road, between East Woods Drive and East Millport Road, just north of Lancaster Airport.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet again at 7 a.m. Nov. 2 online and via Zoom.