When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: Warwick Township Supervisors approved a conditional use decision for a farm subdivision on West Orange Street.

Background: Township supervisors in November held a hearing for a conditional use request from Christ Beiler, who owns a 27-acre farm on West Orange Street, Lititz. Beiler plans to build a single-family detached dwelling in the agricultural zone. The new farmhouse would provide housing for Christ and Katie Beiler, while the existing farmhouse provides housing for their daughter Amanda and son-in-law Michael King and their children. The farm has 16 acres in Warwick Township and 11 acres in Penn Township.

Also: Supervisors voted to approve authorizing an application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Keystone Communities Program for assistance with a floodplain restoration on the Santo Domingo creek at the Rock Lititz campus.

Lititz recCenter: The board voted to extend an agreement with Lititz recCenter and the municipalities of Lititz Borough, Elizabeth Township, Penn Township and Warwick Township to provide capital funding for four more years. Ken Eshleman, Warwick Township board chair, said the financial support is only for capital funding, not programming.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. Dec. 21, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building.