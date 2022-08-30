When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 17

What happened: Supervisors approved amendments to the township’s stormwater and vehicles and traffic ordinances.

Background: The stormwater amendment relate to municipal separate stormwater system revisions and an update to administrative revisions. The traffic amendment restricts engine brake retarders on part of Newport Road, where a resident in March said tractor-trailers using retarders were creating loud noises at all hours.

Bike rentals: Supervisors approved a request from Lititz AMBUCS to offer Amtrykes at the Warwick Township Municipal Building on Clay Road, at a shed near the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail. The specialized bikes will allow riders with disabilities to enjoy the trail. AMBUCS will cover the cost. The horse tie for buggies may have to be moved and a couple parking spaces removed to fit the bikes.

Park funding: Supervisors reviewed a proposal by the Lititz Regional Community Development Corp. to provide funding for Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County, which is located in Warwick Township. The grant would be used to help promote the veterans park throughout the county and make more people aware of it.

Animal waste: A resident on Hummingbird Lane asked that dog owners be required to remove feces anywhere not on the owners’ property, but supervisors said it would be difficult to enforce and would take police away from other duties. Supervisor Jeremy Strathmeyer suggested exterior cameras or signs as deterrents.

Other business: The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development warned of an upcoming realignment on Lititz Road to improve visibility. The township also reviewed plans by Rohrer’s Quarry to demolish a historic farmhouse. Additionally, supervisors granted a time extension for plans on Orchard Road, and approved releasing letters of credit for 1508 E. Newport Road and Rock Lititz Hotel.

Upcoming event: Hands-On House will host a half-marathon and a 5K and 10K on Sept. 24.

What’s next: Next meeting is 7 a.m. Sept. 7 via Zoom.