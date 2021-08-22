When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 19.

What happened: Supervisors got an update on the Sixth Street extension that will be connected to the roundabout at Route 772. Township Manager Daniel Zimmerman presented a bird’s eye view of the work that is underway, which is expected to be completed by the end of October, barring weather or other delays.

Details: When it is done, the Sixth Street extension will connect Orange Street/Temperance Hill Road on the west side of Lititz with Route 772 on the east. There are two roundabouts along the route, at Sixth Street and Woodcrest Avenue and at Route 772 and Clay Road. The remaining extension of Sixth Street will connect Sixth Street to the roundabout at Route 772 and Clay.

Other work: Associated with the Sixth Street extension is the Pierson and Siegrist Farm roads construction. Once Siegrist Farm Road is completed, the Rothsville and Pierson roads intersection will be converted to a new right-in, right-out configuration. Work is expected to begin on Pierson Road in mid-September. The project is part of the Sixth Street extension and involves creating a new road, Siegrist Farm Road, which will connect Pierson Road to Sixth Street. The closure of Pierson Road is expected to last about three weeks during the construction of Siegrist Farm Road.

Detour: The detour during construction will be Kissel Hill Road to Second Avenue to Rothsville Road. Rothsville Road is expected to remain open through the construction of Siegrist Farm Road and the conversion of the Rothsville and Pierson roads intersection, the township says.

Speed limit: Supervisors approved a recommendation for a speed limit change on Pierson Road, which is now 45 mph. The new speed limit will be 35 mph, due to the new configuration, which will make the road more winding. Sixth Street will have a speed limit of 25 mph, based on the residential neighborhood with many driveways.

Development: Supervisors granted conditional approval for the proposed Walton Hills development on West Woods Drive, with more than 20 provisions. The township held a public hearing on July 21 for the development, which is being proposed by Landmark Homes. Developers received conditional approval for a cluster development in the R1 zone, which would have 42 single-family homes in a new neighborhood connecting Hillcrest Avenue to the south and Tupelo Street to the north. The 16.6-acre tract has a unique configuration, with rolling hills and a pond in the center of the area. The cluster development concept would allow for 40% of open space.