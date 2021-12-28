When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting on Dec. 15.

What happened: Warwick Township appointed its first official mascot, as one supervisor retired and another joined the board.

The board named Holton, a black lab belonging to outgoing supervisor W. Logan Myers, as it mascot. Myers had suggested the township consider naming Holton its mascot, and Holton, present at the meeting, wagged his tail in what appeared to be appreciation.

The township in turn honored Myers by naming the riparian park on Route 772, just east of Lititz, the W. Logan Myers Park. Warwick Township Supervisor Chairman Kenneth Eshleman made a presentation to Myers, citing his longtime dedication to the preservation of Lititz Run.

“I am overwhelmed,” said Myers, who served as chairman of the board for his last meeting in Eshleman’s stead. A gavel was engraved with Myers’ name.

After 30 years with the township, Myers did not run for reelection, deciding instead to retire. He has served as a supervisor since 1998 and had previously served on the township planning commission since 1992.

Myers will continue to serve on the Warwick Regional Recreation Commission and the Lititz Run Watershed Alliance. Myers and his wife, Lynn, are conservators of the 26-acre Millport Conservancy.

Supervisors welcomed Ken Kauffman as the newest supervisor. He is filling the term of Herb Flosdorf, who resigned in November. Kauffman has been a township resident for 32 years, serving for seven years on the township zoning hearing board and 10 years with the planning commission. President of Moore Engineering Co., Kauffman also serves of the board the Warwick Educational Foundation.

Kauffman will be filling the remainder of Flosdorf’s six-year term. He will be required by law to run for reelection in 2023. In January 2022, Kauffman will be joined by newly elected supervisor Jeremy Strathmeyer.

Budget: Supervisors approved the $5.57 million budget for 2022, which keeps the millage rate at 0.0235. Warwick Township hasn’t raised real estate taxes since 1990.

Rock Lititz: Supervisors approved the sale of 60 transferable development rights to Rock Lititz at $3,000 per right, for a total of $180,000. TDRs transfer development rights from one area of the township where development is discouraged to another where development is encouraged. Transferring these rights helps to preserve farmland while allowing developers to expand on land with existing zoning restrictions.

Next meeting: Supervisors will hold a reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at the township building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz.