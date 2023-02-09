When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 1.

What happened: The early morning meeting, held online, focused on agricultural and natural land preserves in the township.

Farmland: Supervisors acknowledged a petition from Sandra Witmyer to add her 44-acre farm to Warwick Township’s agricultural security area. The property is located at 1542 E. Newport Road off Route 772, not far from the Cocalico Creek. The designation would make the farm eligible to be part of Lancaster County’s agricultural security area.

Why it’s important: Agricultural security areas are a tool for protecting Lancaster County farms and farmland from nonagricultural uses. To establish an agricultural security area, landowners must submit a petition to the township. These security areas are reevaluated every seven years, and they may include nonadjacent farmland parcels of at least 10 acres. The designation can be used to protect farmland from local ordinances and nuisance lawsuits affecting normal farming activities. The purpose of the program is to permanently preserve the fertile farmland and productive soils of Lancaster County and its rich agricultural heritage, creating a healthy environment for the long-term sustainability of the agricultural economy and farming in Lancaster County.

Nature: Supervisors approved two fishing events held by the Lititz Sportsman’s Association at the W. Logan Myers Park at Route 772 near the Clay Road and Sixth Street roundabout. The W. Logan Myers Park was dedicated last year; it was previously known as the Warwick Township Riparian Park. The 3.5-acre ecological park includes a wetlands area, warm season grass meadow and habitat structures in the stream. Supervisors approved the use of the W. Logan Myers Park for the Lititz Sportsman’s Association’s Kid’s Fish Day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 and Family Fun Fish Day from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28.