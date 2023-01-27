When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 18.

What happened: Township Manager Brian Harris said a project is underway to bring specially designed tricycles, called Amtrykes, to the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail. The adaptive tricycles — pedaled by hand or foot — are designed to facilitate mobility and independence. Amtrykes is a program sponsored by the national nonprofit AMBUCS organization “dedicated to helping people with disabilities.” The Lititz chapter is sponsoring this community project.

Why it’s important: An Amtryke comes in a variety of sizes and may have customized seats, pedals, steering, and other features for both children and adults. The therapeutic tricycle provides the advantages of riding a bike: mobility, strength, exercise, coordination, and interaction with family and friends.

Bike share shed: Construction has begun to expand an existing bike share shed so it can house a selection of Amtrykes. The project is scheduled for completion in spring, Harris said. The bike share shed is next to the trail at the Warwick Township administrative building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. The trail extends 7.5 miles between Lititz and Ephrata.

Appointments: Warwick Township Municipal Authority reorganized at its Jan. 17 meeting, with Joyce Gerhart reappointed to a five-year term and new members Matthew Clair and Randy Hess appointed to five-year terms.

Upcoming: The next supervisors meeting is scheduled to be held at 7 a.m. Feb. 1, via Zoom. In the months ahead, supervisors are slated to review a 14-lot subdivision off Owl Hill Road in February, along with a 47-unit expansion of United Zion Retirement Community and Building 200 at Rock Lititz. The board approved use of the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail for the 9th Annual Triathlon on Aug. 6, an event sponsored by Lititz recCenter.