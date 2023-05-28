When: Warwick Township board of supervisors meeting, May 17.

What happened: Supervisors held a public hearing for a conditional use request to demolish the historic Compass Mill.

Background: The Compass Mill stone mill dates back to 1775, but it is now unsafe and at risk of crumbling down. Following its demolition, the mill would be rebuilt to look like the old building using some of the original stone, based on plans presented by developer Mark Will.

Partial demolition option: The township planning commission suggested a partial demolition, leaving the foundation and a portion of the wall intact and then rebuilding the rest of the structure. The option of preserving the building would be possible, but difficult and expensive, said Jack McSherry, engineer. It would involve constructing a building within the ruins of the mill.

Cost: Developers for the Compass Mill project have received a $4.5 million grant from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The project is expected to cost up to $10 million.

History: In 2021, developers proposed a plan for the 5.3-acre property to create the Compass Mill project, which would have included a wedding and events venue, coffee shop, and other shops — called the Pink House. However, two years ago, Compass Mill’s roof caved in during a storm. Since then the building has continued to deteriorate.

What’s next: Supervisors expect to make a decision about the building’s future within 45 days of the public hearing.

Owl Hill Road development: In other business, supervisors reviewed a final subdivision plan for the Owl Hill Road development, which would have 14 lots on 15 acres. Due to the challenging configuration of the property, which is being developed by Randy Hess, there was discussion about the way driveways would be set up, including flag lots. The property is heavily wooded, and the township would not allow timbering in the woods that remain.

Other business: Supervisors approved a time extension for the Walton Hill development final plan. They also approved the appointment of Robert Kornman to the township planning commission. Kornman will fill Marcello Mendini’s remaining term.

Events: The board approved a Car and Truck Show Jamboree, sponsored by Sechan Electronics, on June 4, and the Hartz Physical Therapy Fall Blast 5K on Oct. 7.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7 a.m. June 7, via Zoom.