When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 16.

What happened: Township supervisors are considering assessing all property owners a new stormwater management fee. If officials decide to move forward with the proposal, property owners would pay a fee depending on the size of their property or impervious surfaces. The likely cost would be $15.22 for a property of a half-acre.

Why it matters: Land planning consultant Mike LaSala, of LandStudies, said fees would support projects such as stream channel improvements, repair of sinkholes, maintenance and repairs of stormwater pipes and flood prevention measures, and educating the public about water pollution. LaSala explained municipalities are required by law to inspect stormwater facilities and regulate best management practices

The cost: The proposed yearly budget for these stormwater management projects is estimated at $315,000. To determine the share that will be needed from property owners for these costs, the township is looking at establishing a residential equivalency factor for properties based on land use, such as single-family residential, residential complex, agriculture, commercial and mixed business use, industrial and manufacturing, institutional, open space and recreational, and utility and transportation. Larger properties likely would be assessed higher fees.

How to determine fees: Township Manager Dan Zimmerman said the township is looking at whether to assess either a flat fee or one based on impervious surfaces. Property owners questioning their fee would be able to request a recalculation if they don’t think it is fair.

In other business: Supervisors held a public hearing for a conditional use application for Amos Smucker to build two greenhouses on a farm in the agricultural zone. The farm is located at 48 W. Newport Road, near the Rock Lititz campus. The plan is to build the greenhouses over a five-year period for growing vegetables, flowers, strawberries and pumpkins. The main impediment to getting full approval is that one of the greenhouses would be too close to an adjacent home. The applicant would have the option to build the greenhouse 120 feet farther away or to go through the extra step of getting a variance through the township Zoning Hearing Board.

Roundabout update: Construction of two Lititz-area roundabouts are well underway, officials reported. The roundabout at Sixth Street and Woodcrest Avenue is slated for completion by late September, while the roundabout at Route 772, Clay Road and Sixth Street is set for completion in October.