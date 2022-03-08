When: Feb. 16 Warwick Township supervisors meeting.

What: Supervisors are considering ways to honor Lititz naturalist and stream preservationist Greg Wilson, who died Jan. 20. A friend of Wilson’s asked the board to memorialize Wilson, who worked to preserve streams and to plant native trees and plants.

Quotable: “Greg made this county a special place, and I would like to see his contribution memorialized in some way,” said Tom Eisemann, suggesting a park bench as a memorial or naming a clean-up day after Wilson.

Support: Supervisor President Kenneth Eshleman said that the board had been discussing the same issue and has been thinking of possible ways to honor Wilson’s work in the township. Township Manager Brian Harris suggested one possibility might be naming a tributary of Lititz Run after Wilson, calling it Wilson’s Run.

Subdivision approval: Supervisors approved the West Woods Drive final subdivision plan, as prepared by Steven Gergely of Harbor Engineering. The plan had been granted a time extension from January in order to address concerns about stormwater runoff from neighbors of the property. The property is being developed by Mark Will and was first proposed in November 2019. There would be seven single-family lots on 4 acres off West Woods Drive. It would have public water and sewer. Since it was first proposed, there have been several updates made to the plan in order to comply with state Department of Environmental Protection regulations because the development is near wetlands. Detention basins would be used to direct stormwater toward the Bachman Run wetlands.

Carpenter Road: Supervisors officially relinquished the township’s ownership of the Carpenter Road bridge. Carpenter Road is being vacated as a public road, with control reverting to the adjacent property owners. The road is mainly located in Warwick Township, from the Clay Road intersection to the Carpenter Road bridge. The rest of the road, from the bridge to the Lincoln Road intersection, is split between Clay Township and Ephrata Township. Ownership of the bridge, which has a 3-ton weight limit, is split between the three municipalities with Warwick Township having half ownership and Clay and Ephrata townships having a quarter each. One of the property owners will be taking over maintenance of the bridge.

Next: Township supervisors will meet again at 7 a.m. March 2 at the township municipal building, 315 Clay Road.