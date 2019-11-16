- When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 6.

- What happened: Township supervisors authorized the acquisition of the right of way for the roundabout planned for Rothsville Road (Route 772) at the Sixth Street extension.

- Background: This roundabout will be one of two roundabouts being planned in Warwick Township. The other one will be at Sixth Street and Woodcrest Avenue, at Moravian Manor’s Warwick Woodlands adult community.

- Why it’s important: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation studies have shown that roundabouts are effective in improving traffic flow by reducing wait time at stop signs and traffic signals. They are known as traffic calming devices that keep traffic moving in a more systematic way.

For more local government coverage, click here.