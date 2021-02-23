When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, virtual, Feb. 17.

What happened: As Township Manager Daniel Zimmerman prepares to retire at the end of the year, the supervisors approved a proposal to search for a new manager. The board authorized a proposal from the North Group for the manager selection process.

Background: Chairperson Kenneth Eshleman is on the committee to find a replacement for Zimmerman. The committee also includes Logan Myers, Kelly Gutshall and Jeff Tennis.

What’s next: The search process is set to begin in April or May, with plans to name Zimmerman’s replacement in September.

Sixth Street extension: Zimmerman presented information on a plan calling for right in, right out access from Pierson Road to Route 772. A new road, Siegrist Farm Road, will be constructed off Pierson Road, directing traffic to Sixth Street and then to the roundabout at Route 772, Clay Road and the extended Sixth Street. Warwick Township plans to get bids in March and award contracts by April, with construction of Siegrist Farm Road to take place during the summer. There will be closure of Pierson Road for several months, with detours. When the project is completed, drivers will be able to only turn right from Pierson Road, heading east on Route 772. To go west, they will have to turn left to travel on the new Siegrist Farm Road.

Carpenter Road: Supervisors discussed plans for Carpenter Road, which is used as a shortcut between Clay Road and Lincoln Road. The bridge on Carpenter Road is weight-restricted at 3 tons and does not support larger vehicles safely. Carpenter Road is in Warwick Township from the Clay Road intersection to the Carpenter Road bridge. The rest of the road, from the bridge to the Lincoln Road intersection, is split between Clay Township and Ephrata Township. The state Department of Transportation is planning to replace the nearby Lincoln Road bridge over the Hammer Creek sometime this spring. The three municipalities will need to close Carpenter Road before the PennDOT bridge replacement project begins to prevent unofficial detour traffic from putting excessive stress on the weight-limited bridge.

Quotable: “The long-term plan for Carpenter Road is to vacate the road and turn the bridge over to the farmer who resides in Ephrata Township, so he can access his field which lies in Warwick Township,” said assistant manager Patrick Barrett.

Zoning board member: Supervisors accepted the resignation of Brent Shrock on the township Zoning Hearing Board, and appointed Brett Nolt to the position.