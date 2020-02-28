When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 19.

What happened: The Sixth Street extension project is moving forward, and township supervisors discussed potential impacts of the project in the months ahead.

Background: Sixth Street will be extended so it reaches from Route 772 on the west side of town, where it’s called West Orange Street, over to Route 772 on the east side of town, where it’s called Rothsville Road. Two roundabouts will be built — one at each end of Sixth Street. The project, estimated at $6.8 million, is a joint effort of Lititz Borough and Warwick Township. A state grant will fund $1.9 million.

Big changes in store: Supervisors focused on the roundabout where Sixth Street will intersect with Rothsville and Clay roads. The project coincides with completion of work at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, the sale of a historic mill, stream restoration, adjustments in the use of Pierson Road and additional businesses on Rothsville Road. Grauer’s Paint is relocating there from downtown Lititz.

Quotable: “The area will be changing a lot,” said township supervisor Chairperson Logan Myers.

What’s next: A construction schedule will be determined once officials meet with a single contractor handling both roundabouts, Assistant Township Manager Patrick Barrett said after the meeting. He confirmed bids were opened Feb. 24.

Impact of roadwork: The board approved community events, some of which may be affected by work on the roundabout. The Sunrise Rotary Ride for Literacy on May 9, and three fishing events planned by the Lititz Sportsman’s Association at Riparian Park were approved with contingencies on the construction schedule. The board approved the 28th annual Sauder Egg Run on April 11, which is prior to the start of construction.

Traffic signal request: The board approved a resolution for a traffic signal permit amendment at the Route 501 and Owl Hill Road intersection.

Bike share shed: The township has finished a shed at the municipal campus on Clay Road to shelter rental bikes next to the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail.

Environmental sustainability: Resident Brenda Barnes requested the township consider working with the Warwick School District to provide guidance in using native plants, reducing the use of pesticides on fields and making the landscapes pollinator friendly. She has offered her services as a Penn State extension master gardener to help with any projects in the township.