When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, May 6.

What happened: During a meeting held remotely on Zoom, accountants from Trout CPA reported their audit of the township’s financial records for 2019, showing a healthy balance in the capital reserve fund. Officials responded by saying they hope to be able to continue a longtime tradition of no millage increase in property taxes for 2021, but that may change if the economy suffers during the pandemic. The township fund summary at the end of last year put the general fund at $2.65 million and the capital fund at $1.79 million.

Quotable: “With your cash reserves, you should be able to weather the storm,” said Nicole Cradic of the Trout accounting firm.

Transition underway: Megan Senkowski, another Trout accountant, encouraged Warwick Township to ensure transfer of knowledge in light of changes in management in the coming 18 months. Township Manager Daniel Zimmerman plans to retire on Jan. 15, 2022, after having been at Warwick Township since 1994. His successor has not been picked.

Pool update: Construction of the rebuilt Lititz Springs Pool is nearing completion. It was originally scheduled to reopen for Memorial Day. The date of the pool reopening is now uncertain.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting will at 7 p.m. May 20 via Zoom.