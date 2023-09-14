When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Supervisors agreed to apply for two grants that would complete the funding of a project to realign a portion of Lititz Run.

Background: Warwick Township has already received grant money from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission for $500,000 toward the project. The 1,700-foot section of Lititz Run is located along Warwick Road near Ballstown Road. The stream is cutting into the embankment and needs to be realigned before it damages the roadway.

Details: The grants the township is applying for include: a $500,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act through Lancaster Clean Water Partners and a $500,000 grant from the Lancaster Clean Water Partners, from the Clean Water Fund.

More: LandStudies Inc. is completing the design and engineering for the project. Supervisor Kelly Gutshall recused herself from the vote because of her affiliation with LandStudies.

Listrak decision: Supervisors handed down their decision in an Aug. 16 hearing, approving a request from Listrak at 100 West Millport Road for conditional use to operate banquet and conference facilities in the campus industrial zone.

More: Listrak plans to provide venue space for community events, business conferences, receptions and other events. The facilities would be used for events only on weekends, with attendance estimated at 250 or less.

Another request: Supervisors tabled another conditional use application from Elvin and Carol Hurst to the Sept. 20 meeting. The Hursts requested to build a single-family dwelling on one acre of their 32-acre poultry farm at 61 Clay Road in the agricultural zone. The request was tabled so the possibility of allowing for a sidewalk or pedestrian right of way could be reviewed.

Meadowlands: Supervisors agreed to apply for $12,000 from the Lancaster County Clean Water Action Partnership for two grass-to-meadow-conversion projects. One would be at the Buttonwood Drive basin and the other at Saylor Park near Newport Road. In both cases, the areas would be transformed into native species meadowlands.

More: Supervisors discussed dedicating the meadow at Saylor Park in memory of the late Greg Wilson, a local environmentalist who led stream restoration and native planting efforts in Warwick Township.

Speed study: The board discussed results of a speed study on 6th Street done by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. In a study of 18,000 vehicles, the average speed was 34 mph, with a top speed at 55 mph. The speed limit on the road is 25 mph, Brian Harris, township manager, said by phone Sept. 11. Police will continue speed enforcement on 6th Street and implement traffic-calming devices.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the township municipal building.