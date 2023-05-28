When: Warwick school board meeting, May 16.

What happened: Nearly 60 teachers attended the meeting asking for support from the board and community amid challenging times.

Details: Lisa Colino, a sixth grade teacher at Kissel Hill Elementary School, said she has been teaching in the district for 24 years, but in the last two years, she and other teachers have faced reproach while trying to fulfill their roles teaching all students. Joan Bohan, who has taught at the high school for 30 years, lamented the resignation of fourth grade teacher Matt Boyer.

Quotables: “It is a terrible feeling to be undermined,” Colino said, adding that many teachers are teaching in fear. Bohan added, “It’s time to repair and rebuild trust. ... There has been name calling in this very room. It’s time to put a stop to this hate-filled rhetoric.”

Board comments: President Todd Rucci said he and the school board recognize the work teachers do. “You are appreciated,” he said.

Budget: The board approved the 2023-24 proposed final budget in the amount of $83.23 million with a tax increase of 0.55%, setting the millage rate at 16.4611.

Cost to the homeowner: The 0.55% increase would add $18.45 per year for a median household assessed at $205,000, according to Nathan Wertsch, chief financial officer. The increase was solely related to debt service and not needed for operational expenses, he said. It will lessen the impact of a tax increase in future years.

What’s next: The budget will continue to be adjusted, with another update at the June 6 committee of the whole meeting. In early June, the intent to adopt final budget will be published in LNP | LancasterOnline, with final approval set for the June 20 meeting.

Library policy: The board approved its first reading of a new library policy. The six-page policy outlines procedures for selecting and removing books.

More: The policy states materials should present multiple sides of controversial issues and materials should “not contain excessive or gratuitous sexuality, excessive or gratuitous profanity, or excessive or gratuitous graphic violence.” It also provides guidelines for accepting donated books and materials and for weeding out old, outdated and damaged books.

Opting out: The policy allows parents and guardians to opt out of books for their own children. Parents can access the district’s library catalog to see what books are in the libraries’ collections.

Challenging books: The policy also offers a procedure for challenging books and library materials. A group of five or more parents and guardians can submit a challenge in writing, provided they meet a list of requirements included in the policy.

Second reading: The second reading of the library policy will occur June 20.