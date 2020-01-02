When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 18.
What happened: Nearly 25 senior citizens attended the meeting in what may have been a last-ditch effort to save their Silver Sneakers program at Lititz recCenter. They brought their plea because the township donates $72,600 toward the recCenter and they were hoping the township could have an impact. However, supervisors pointed out that their contribution is for bricks and mortar, meaning facility updates and maintenance, not programs.
Background: In October, seniors in the Silver Sneakers and Silver& Fit programs were notified in a letter the two programs were being cut on Jan. 1. The programs, used by about 500 residents, are subsidized to seniors through some Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplemental insurance plans.
Explanation: RecCenter executive committee member Richard Nuffort was at the meeting to clarify why the program was being eliminated. He explained that before the Silver Sneakers controversy arose, the executive committee unanimously voted to stop participating in an insurance program that is part of a for-profit company. Nuffort pointed out that seniors were able to get Silver Sneakers benefits as part of their Medicare Advantage plans, which included a free gym membership. Nuffort said that due to the reimbursement structure set by the for-profit company, the recCenter has not been getting the funding needed to support its programs for seniors. Knowing the recCenter was withdrawing from the program, Nuffort explained they put into effect a Senior Plus membership rate of $35 per month or $420 a year for those 65 and over. He said it was the lowest adult membership rate they could offer.
Response: For many, that was not what they wanted to hear. Kip Keperling noted that $420 a year was still a lot for seniors on fixed incomes. He suggested that supervisors consider reducing their funding to the recCenter. Some at the meeting admitted that they like the Lititz recCenter and prefer not to go to other facilities that accept Silver Sneakers.
Quotable: “It’s just that we were blindsided,” said Peggy Gerhard. “Where’s the humanity in that? We want to find a way to solve the problem and keep it going.”
— Laura Knowles, Lititz Record Express Correspondent