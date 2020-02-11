When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 5.
What happened: The board reviewed the final draft of the township’s official map that will guide future growth.
What’s new: The 2020 map will include the Sixth Street extension, which soon will become a completed road. New roads, residential developments, shopping centers and other businesses will be included. Trails and greenways also will be shown.
Quotable: “The official map is a useful tool to planning in the township,” said Township Manager Daniel Zimmerman.
Background: This will be the third update to the township’s official map, which is revised about every 10 years. The first was in 1999, followed by a revised map in 2008-09.
Also: Supervisors reviewed the newly updated township emergency management plan developed by Duane Ober, who directs the Warwick Emergency Services Commission. The plan is updated every two years and takes into account planning for every emergency, from flooding and weather to gas leaks and vehicle accidents. Ober works with businesses, retirement homes and other facilities to develop the plan.
— Laura Knowles, Lititz Record Express Correspondent