When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 15.
What happened: Among several zoning changes under consideration is a law to regulate glamping, an overnight stay that offers amenities like comfortable beds, electricity and luxury bathrooms not usually associated with camping.
Background: Glamping, like tiny houses and Airbnb-type rentals, is not covered in Warwick Township’s current zoning ordinances. The planning and zoning initiatives for 2020-21 will update ordinances and in some cases create new ones for trends like glamping.
Roundabouts: Warwick Township Manager Daniel Zimmerman reported bids for the construction of two roundabouts — part of the Sixth Street expansion — would be advertised in mid-January, with contracts to be awarded tentatively in March. Both roundabouts are expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
— Laura Knowles, Lititz Record Express Correspondent