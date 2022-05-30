When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, May 18.

What happened: A public hearing was held for conditional approval of the township’s zoning ordinance for a commercial day care in the community commercial zone. The day care would be located at 2 and 6 W. Newport Road in an existing house near the intersection of West Newport Road and Route 501. The request was to combine the two lots at 2 and 6 W. Newport Road to create a single lot.

Background: The property is owned by Dr. Charles Mershon of Penn State Health Medical Group Cornerstone Family Health. Mershon is suggesting that the home be repurposed as a small day care, expanding the 700-plus-square-foot building into a 1,000-square-foot structure with room for a day care facility. Mershon thought the building could be useful as a daycare for the children of employees of the medical office and other nearby businesses.

Proposal details: The proposal is to have a daycare with 16 to 18 children. There would be a fenced in play area to the south of the building. There would be a drop-off driveway for parents and parking for the staff of three to four people. At this point, it has not been determined who would operate the day care. Hours are likely to be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Next steps: Getting conditional approval on the zoning ordinance is only the first step in the process, to be followed by a preliminary and then final subdivision plan. Among the conditions required for the plan would be having a fenced in play area, a passenger drop-off and pickup location, enough parking for families and employees and tree screening to replace the current trees. There is also additional parking available at Cornerstone with some 110 parking spaces available.

Warwick Crossing: Supervisors also approved the final subdivision plans for Warwick Crossing Phase 2 and Phase 3. According to Joyce Gerhart of RGS Associates, the plans call for 29 single family homes in Phase 2 and 28 duplexes and several single family homes in Phase 3. There was discussion about the paving of Sixth Street, which would eventually extend from Kissel Hill Road to Route 772. The township and developer will consult with the township’s road superintendent to determine whether to apply the wearing course before construction begins or afterward. There was also discussion on when the road would be officially dedicated to the township.

Additional approvals: The final land development and lot add-on plan for the Michael Palasz subdivision plan for lots 6 and 7 were approved by supervisors. The property is located at Route 501 and Tollgate Road and involves a small addition to the orthodontist office at the location. The plan calls for combining two lots into one in order to allow for the expansion. Supervisors also approved a 90-day time extension for the Orchard Road Phase 1 final plan. Developer Randy Hess has been able to find a solution to issues involving the need for an emergency access drive on the property with an agreement on a temporary access drive for Phase 1, which consists of 37 homes. When they are ready to proceed with the 32-home Phase 2, the need for the additional access road will be addressed.

Other business: Supervisors approved a request for the Rothsville Community Day at Forney Field on Sept. 17.