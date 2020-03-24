When: Warwick supervisors meeting, March 18.

What happened: During an abbreviated meeting, the board established COVID-19 pandemic protocols for Warwick Township and its municipal authority offices, which were expected to remain open with regular business hours unless there is a directive to close.

How to pay bills in person: Visitors are asked to drop their payments at the front doors, without entering the building. Water and sewer payments should be deposited in the box to the right. Municipal taxes and yard waste fob payments should deposited in the box to the left. Anyone needing a receipt should include a self-addressed, stamped envelope, and a receipt will be mailed to them. Questions on general matters can be directed to the administration office at 717-626-8900, while sewer and water questions can be directed to 717-627-2379.

Social distancing: Residents are asked to avoid using playground equipment or other areas that may not be sanitized for safety.

Emergency response: Supervisors adopted the revised Warwick Emergency Services Commission job description for coordinator Duane Ober, who is handling COVID-19 emergency management in the Warwick and Lititz areas.

Entertainment venue: After conducting a public hearing, supervisors approved a request from Mickey’s Black Box LLC, 36 West Newport Road, to apply for a liquor license transfer through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Mickey’s Black Box is a new 10,300-square-foot theater and entertainment venue being planned by Michael Tait, founder and former CEO of Tait. The venue will have seating for as many as 275 people, and serve a number of potential uses, such as theater, entertainment, special event space, community center and meeting space.

Fast food restaurant: Supervisors reviewed the final land development for the Taco Bell on Route 501 at the former location of Pizza Hut, as prepared by RGS Associates.