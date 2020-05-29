When: Warwick supervisors meeting, May 20.

What happened: The township is looking into the possibility of stormwater fees necessary to improve water quality. Stormwater management expert Mike LaSala of LandStudies presented the board with a proposed plan to provide a practical source of revenue to maintain and replace infrastructure and meet environmental regulatory obligations and inspections.

Fee structure: Fees would be based on property size, with a residential equivalent factor based on calculations related to stormwater runoff. Residential, commercial and industrial properties, for example, would be subject to different fees depending on land use.

Roundabout construction: Plans are continuing for the two roundabouts to be installed on Sixth Street, one at Route 772 Rothsville Road, and the other at Woodcrest Avenue. Currently, rock on the embankment at Rothsville and Clay is being ripped out to make way for the Sixth Street extension.

Emergency vehicle replacement: Duane Ober, administrator and fire commissioner for the Warwick Emergency Services Commission, is developing a coordinated plan to replace vehicles and equipment for four fire companies and ambulance associations. In his role as fire commissioner, Ober helps the four fire companies of Brickerville, Brunnerville, Lititz and Rothsville work together, yet as function as separate entities.

What’s next: As June 2 primary election day approaches, Warwick Township is following COVID-19 protocols to prepare for voters at the municipal building polling place, said Township Manager Daniel Zimmerman. That includes staggered shifts, wearing masks, using hand sanitizers and social distancing. All rooms are being thoroughly cleaned. Prior to election day, Lancaster County workers will be disinfecting the meeting room where polling is held, both before and after elections.