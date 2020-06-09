When: Warwick supervisors meeting, June 3.

What happened: With work to begin soon on the two roundabouts on Sixth Street, plans for a small development are also underway at the Sixth Street and Woodcrest Avenue intersection.

Details: Township supervisors approved a sketch plan for six homes, pending a variance that will be reviewed by the township Zoning Hearing Board. The property is owned by Moravian Manor in the R1 residential zone and is owned by Moravian Manor, off West Sixth Street, near the proposed roundabout. However, the project is not associated with the retirement community, said Gary Gaissert, vice president of operations at Moravian Manor. The rear driveways would be accessible by an alley, rather than fronting Woodcrest Avenue, and would be maintained by a homeowner association.

Brunnerville water tower: Supervisors approved a final plan for the purchase of the Noll property on East Lexington Road for use by the Warwick Township Municipal Authority. The plan is to eventually build a standpipe and water storage facility that would serve the Brunnerville area. The elevated storage tank would allow for water to be pumped uphill with a gravity feedback.