When: Warwick supervisors meeting, Oct. 7.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a request from Rock Lititz for deferral of agreements for delayed projects at the Rock Lititz campus.

Background: Rock Lititz, the live-events industry campus, had previously announced $50 million in expansion plans. However, the economic hit by the pandemic on the live-events industry worldwide has stalled construction of new rehearsal space and a multitenant addition to the existing Rock Lititz Studio.

Other projects on track: Construction of a multitenant building known as Pod 5 and a community theater known as Mickey’s Black Box are still underway, with completion set for early 2021.

Carpenter Road bridge: Township supervisors are considering closing Carpenter Road to through traffic due to safety risks of a bridge that crosses over the creek near Lincoln Road. Carpenter Road could become a private road, connecting Clay Road to Lincoln Road. The road straddles three municipalities: Warwick, Ephrata and Clay townships. Officials said three farmers use Carpenter Road, and they could still use it.

Drug task force: Warwick Township has agreed to participate in the Lancaster County Drug Task Force with a contribution this year of $18,500, which will be matched by the county.