When: Warwick Township Supervisors meeting, held online, Feb. 2.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a resolution authorizing participation in cooperative bidding for spring and summer roadwork.

Paving projects: Among the roads to be paved in Conrad Estates are Robert Road from Rothsville Station Road to Diane Avenue; Diane Avenue from Pleasant View to Alice Avenue; and Alice Avenue from Pleasant View Drive to the cul-de-sac. In Thoroughbred Terrace, roads to be paved are Edgewood Drive from Route 772 to Brian Drive; Paddock Drive from Edgewood Drive to the cul-de-sac; Wade Drive from Edgewood Drive to the cul-de-sac; Hurst Boulevard from Edgewood to the cul-de-sac; and Brian Drive from Route 772 to the cul-de-sac. Two other roads set for paving are Disston View Drive from Church Road to the dead end, and Sixth Street from Kissel Hill Road to the Lititz Public Library entrance.

Chip sealing projects: Eight chip seal projects include Briar Hill Road from Skyview Lane to Route 772; Skyview Lane from Main Street to Newport Road; Cocalico Road from Rothsville Road to Meadow Valley Road; Erbs Bridge Road from the covered bridge to Picnic Woods Road; Meadow Valley Road from Rothsville Road to Briar Hill Road; Millway Road from Meadow Valley to Erbs Bridge Road; Picnic Woods Road from Route 772 to Millway Road; and Ballstown Road from Church Road to Warwick Road.

In other business: Supervisors approved a request from the Lititz recCenter for its 8th Annual Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 7, involving bicycling, running and swimming in the competitive event. Participants will swim 300 meters in the Lititz Spring Pool, bike 15.8 miles in Warwick Township, Penn Township and surrounding farmlands, and run 3.1 miles in downtown Lititz.