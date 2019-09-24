When: Warwick Township Supervisors meeting, Sept. 18.
What happened: The board appointed Jeffrey Tennis to serve the remainder of Andrew Spade’s unexpired term. Spade was appointed assistant district attorney and had to give up his supervisor seat; he is running for Lancaster County prothonotary.
Background: Tennis was one of three people who submitted a letter of interest to Warwick Township. He has served as a member of the Warwick Township Municipal Authority and as president of Sechan Electronics. Tennis will serve as supervisor until January, when a newly elected supervisor will take over the position.
New theater: Supervisors approved a conditional use request for Mickey’s Black Box, a proposed community theater to be built at the Rock Lititz campus. Mickey’s is the brainchild of Michael Tait, founder and retired CEO of Tait Towers. He is envisioning the theater to be a hub for the performing arts, both amateur and professional, with seating for up to 275 people.
New police officers: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Chief David Steffen reported the regional police department serving the township has hired six new police officers.
Public hearing: Supervisors held a conditional use hearing for a development in the township’s R-1 residential zone; no vote was taken. Plans call for 53 single homes and 38 duplexes, a preserved farmstead and restricted open space. The expansion would include several new streets and an extended Sixth Street, said Joyce Gerhart of RGS Associates. As part of the Sixth Street extension, there will be two roundabouts. One would be at Sixth Street and Route 772, going into Clay Road.
Fireworks complaints: Steffen said police have received complaints of fireworks being set off improperly. He said fireworks cannot legally be set off closer than 150 feet from any home or structure due to fire risk and noise.
— Laura Knowles, Lititz Record Express