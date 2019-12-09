When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 20.
What happened: The proposed 2020 budget was revealed, with no new or increased taxes planned for the coming year.
Details: The budget is balanced, with $5,204514 in expenditures and $5,275,584 in projected revenue. The millage rate is expected to remain at the current 0.02325. For a home assessed at $200,000, a homeowner would pay $45.80. The rate has not changed since 1990.
Projects: More than $712,000 is earmarked toward maintenance and repair of roads and bridges. The main roadwork project planned for 2020 relates to the Sixth Street extension, which is a joint project with Lititz Borough. The first phase, two roundabouts in Warwick Township, will be completed in 2020. A program to replace corrugated metal pipe, and culvert and to modify basins will also continue into 2020.
Future fees: Council members warned that a stormwater fee, like the one adopted in Lititz Borough for 2020, may be needed in the township in 2021 to fund the federally mandated replacement of outdated stormwater systems.
Outlook: Township Manager Daniel Zimmerman noted that the township is in good shape financially, with no debt service and a AA bond rating.